Nottingham Forest fans call for Andre Ayew to start against Everton

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nottingham Forest fans are calling for the club's latest signing, Andre Ayew, to start in their upcoming match against Everton. The team have been struggling with goalscoring in recent games, prompting supporters to demand the introduction of the proven scorer.



Ayew, who signed for the club as a free agent in January, has been limited to substitute appearances, making just four outings off the bench. However, Forest supporters believe that he could be the solution to their current struggles in front of goal.



The Ghana captain has a track record of scoring in the Premier League, having found the back of the net a combined 21 times during his spells with Swansea City and West Ham. He has also shown that he performs well under pressure, making him an ideal candidate to start against Everton.



Forest are hoping to end their recent run of three games without a win and get back to winning ways. With Ayew's experience and goal-scoring prowess, fans believe that he could be the key to securing a crucial victory.



Brennan Johnson has been Forest's top scorer this season, but the addition of Ayew was seen as necessary to provide an experienced forward to the team. However, with his limited playing time, supporters are keen to see him given the opportunity to prove his worth.



Many fans have taken to social media to express their desire to see Ayew start against Everton. They argue that another substitute appearance may not be the best decision and that he needs to start in order to show the fans what he can do.



Forest manager Steve Cooper will have to make a tough decision on whether or not to include Ayew in the starting lineup. With the pressure on to secure a win, he will need to carefully consider the team's attacking options.



The match against Everton is set to take place on Sunday, and Forest fans will be eagerly watching to see whether Ayew will be given the chance to make his mark on the team.