Nottingham Forest close to agreeing deal with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nottingham Forest is close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for permanent signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.



The Blues are open to letting Hudson-Odoi move on before the close of the transfer window with the player not in the first-team plans at Stamford Bridge.



The 22-year-old has not been given a squad number by Chelsea this season and the club is keen to offload him with the player in the final year of his contract.



Fulham and Everton have been linked with moves for Hudson-Odoi this summer, but those potential moves have stalled, leaving the path clear for Forest to land the skillful attacker.



Hudson-Odoi’s brother and agent was an interested observer for Forest’s game against Sheffield United last Friday to fuel talk of a move to the City Ground for the Chelsea man.



The UK-born Ghanaian was also the subject of a £70m bid from Bayern Munich in 2020 and ended up spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, making 21 appearances across all competitions notching just one goal and offering up one assist.





