Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Nottingham Forest, GFA lead football fans' remembrance of Junior Agogo

Late Black Stars player Junior Agogo Late Black Stars player Junior Agogo

The Ghana Football Association, Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as well as some football fans, have unified in remembrance of late Black Stars player Junior Agogo who would have turned 44 on August 1, 2023.

Junior Manuel Agogo passed away in London on August 22, 2019, at age 40 after battling an illness.

Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009. He became a household name after his performance at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

He scored 12 goals in 27 caps for the national team.

In his club career, he played for 15 different clubs, spending a chunk of his career in England including becoming a cult hero at Nottingham Forest.

He is adored at Forest, where he scored his most goals for a club, netting 21 goals in 73 games in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest pays tribute to Junior Manuel Agogo.

The Ghanaian would have been 44yrs today.

— Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) August 1, 2023


Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8tyh6R2s6e

