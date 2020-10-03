Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Nothingham Forest part ways with Albert Adomah

Adomah hasn’t featured in any of the side’s game this season

English Championships side Nottingham Forest have confirmed the club has mutually terminated the contract of Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah.



Adomah who had a year left on his contract with the club agreed to leave after a difficult start to the season.



The 32-year old hasn’t featured in any of the side’s game this season despite been fit and available for selection.



A statement on the club website confirmed the player has left the club by mutual consent.



“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Albert Adomah has left the club by mutual consent.



The club would like to thank Albert for his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future.”



According to close sources, Adomah is close to joining Queens Park Rangers and a deal should be wrapped up before the window closes on Monday.



Adomah has had stints with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough in the English Championship.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.