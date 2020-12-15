Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Nothing Spoil - Yahaya Mohammed reacts to Aduana Stars’ slow start to season

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars top striker Yahaya Mohammed has spoke in relation to the club’s disappointing start to the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Ogya Lads have endured an abysmal spell in their opening four games of the season failing to live up to expectations.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side remain winless after four games, picking just 3 points from a possible 12. They currently lie in the relegation zone; a situation that has alarmed fans of the club.



Amid the feelings of unease to Aduana Stars faithful, Yahaya Mohammed who has netted 2 out of the club’s 3 goals scored so far has allayed any fears or concerns insisting the club’s challenges are not alien to the football terrain.



According to him, it’s unfortunate the club’s challenges have reared its head at the beginning of the campaign but has promised that the club’s rank and file are working assiduously to arrest their slump.



In an interview with Wontumi TV, Yahaya Mohammed said “Football is about times and seasons. Aduana has encountered problems at the early stage of the season. Some encounter it in the middle of the season or end of the season.



“You cannot have it smooth all season. This is part of the game. Supporters see things differently…They always want you to win but if you analyze things from their point of view, you will be making a mistake.



“So we are still on course solving our problems little by little…the management, technical and playing body.



“It’s not really as bad as seen. The expectations were too huge. Aduana was seen as a title contender that’s why things are seen this way but surely we shall bounce back on Wednesday,” he assured.





