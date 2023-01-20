Not true - GFA react to report of shortlisting three coaches for Black Stars job

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have dismissed multiple media reports that three candidates have been shortlisted for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.



Reports went rife on Thursday, January 19, 2023, indicating that three individuals namely former Egypt head coach, Hector Cuper, Chris Hughton and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren; have been shortlisted.



However, the GFA through Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has disclaimed the reports stressing that the association hasn't shortlisted any candidates.



"We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time, we will. The job is open for all. Once you are a competent coach.



"There is pressure to appoint a competent coach. We are not looking at race or colour but just a competent coach," Henry Asante Twum said on the State of the Affairs programme on GHOne TV.



The Black Stars coaching role became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Meanwhile, former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has confirmed that he has applied for the job as he hopes to handle the team for the third time.