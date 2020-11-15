Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Not the result we wanted' - Legon Cities' Attuquaye reacts to 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities forward, Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities attacker, Jonah Attuquaye has said that the 1-1 stalemate against Berekum Chelsea was not the result they wanted.



The Legon-based club was expecting to get their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign off to a winning start but had to settle for a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Without their record signing and star man, Asamoah Gyan, Legon fell behind when they conceded a penalty after 20 minutes. Stephen Amankonah scored.



Legon fought back and won a penalty which was expertly converted by Attuquaye in the 34th minute.



There were no more goals as both teams earned a point each.



"Not the result we wanted tonight but it's still a long way to go," Attuquaye told reporters.



"We will work very hard in training and aim at winning the rest of our games."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.