Not tackling influence in Black Stars player selection dangerous - Odododiodio MP

Sports News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Nii Lante Vanderpuye says it is dangerous if Ghana does not tackle the issue of influence in player head-on.



The former Youth and Sports Minister believes that the appointing Mourinho or Guardiola as head coach won’t stop the problem unless there is a deliberate effort to tackle it.



Vanderpuye is therefore advocating for a coach who understands the Ghana system instead of strictly looking out for a top foreign coach.



“The issue is we have to look at what we want to achieve as a nation. Is it just a matter of bringing in a foreign coach?” he quizzed on Citi TV.



“Today, we can all testify to the fact that, what we talk about, the undue influence, the nemesis of our local coach, is still going on.



“What is the guarantee that, Herve Renard when he comes, he will not be manipulated.



“I am sure even if Mourinho comes, even if Pep Guardiola comes, the disease at the GFA will still linger on, if we don’t tackle that disease, it will affect them.”



He is saying this after Ghana’s historic collapse at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.