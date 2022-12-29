Not playing in 2022 World Cup drove me mad - Erling Haaland

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has revealed that he didn't enjoy his six weeks break while his teammates were in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The red hoot striker couldn't partake in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup following Norway's inability to pick one of Europe's 13 slots for the 2022 Mundial.



Haaland who was unstoppable before the World Cup break scored a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leeds United to continue from where he left off.



Asked about goal-scoring form, Erling Haaland said that he channeled his hunger from missing out on the World Cup to prepare for the return of the English Premier League.



“I’ve been at home, a bit mad that I’ve not been at the World Cup. I recharged my batteries. Watching other people score to win games at the World Cup triggered, motivated and irritated me. I’m more hungry and more ready than ever."



“To be honest, I get really p—-d [when I miss a chance],” Haaland said. “That’s the truth. But when I miss, I want to score even more. That’s the funny thing — when I score one, it’s such a good feeling I want to score another goal, so it’s positive,” he said as quoted by ESPN.



Norway haven't qualified for the FIFA World Cup since suffering a knockout stage defeat to France in the 1998 edition hosted by France.