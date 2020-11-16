Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Not playing at Baba Yara affecting us – Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Just a game into the new season and already Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is complaining about the change in the club’s home venue.



Ahead of the season, Maxwell Konadu and his charges were confident of sweeping aside every team after making over eleven player purchases in the transfer window.



However, the season commenced with Kotoko drawing 1-1 with Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the match, Maxwell Konadu said that the team’s chances have been impacted by their inability to use the Baba Yara Stadium.



He said that the team’s performance would have been a notch higher if they played in front of their teeming fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.



“This playing from home started from last season and it hasn’t been helping us. Its always better to be in front of your home fans, playing in Kumasi means a lot to the team”.



Maxwell Konadu also said that the draw is just a blip and the team will work hard to pick maximum points in their subsequent matches.



“This is the first league match, yes we wanted to secure the three points but unfortunately it couldn’t happen. But we’ll still work hard. It is just the first match. The team is still gelling together and I believe that as time goes on, the team will become better than we did today,” Konadu concluded.



Asante Kotoko will next face Berekum Chelsea on the road.



Meanwhile, matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League continues today with Liberty Professionals hosting Bechem United.



Dreams FC will also battle Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.