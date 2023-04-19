Not interested - Essien rejects future Black Stars role

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lolade Adewuyi, a Nigerian journalist has asked Michael Essien about the possibility of coaching the Black Stars in the future but the ex-Chelsea man has turned down that possibility.



Adewuyi in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb said he met Essien during a layover in Denmark where they interacted.



Essien, a holder of two UEFA coaching badges is currently coach in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland.



"On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien. He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested," Adewuyi's tweet accompanied by a photo of himself and Essien read.



Essien belongs to a Golden Generation of Black Stars players that qualified Ghana to her first World Cup in 2006 in Germany. One of his contemporaries Laryea Kingston is into coaching (currently with the U-17) along with his big brother Richard who is currently a goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars.



The skipper during Essien's time with the team, Stephen Appiah recently commented on former players having to aspire to management of the sports.











On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien. He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested. pic.twitter.com/2Oigt1LSQw — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) April 18, 2023

SARA