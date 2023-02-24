'Not for lack of quality' - Avram Grant explains why Christian Atsu didn't succeed at Chelsea

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has explained why late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu didn't succeed at the London club after being on their books between 2013 and 2017.



In his four years at Chelsea, Atsu didn't play a single game for the Blues and has embarked on several loan stints before eventually leaving for Newcastle in 2017.



Grant said the reason the late winger never flourished at Chelsea is because of his long-standing injury issues.



"No, the story of him is simple. First, Chelsea bought him, it means that they thought that he was high talent. Chelsea don’t buy average players. But I think as I told you before, he could play in Chelsea, no doubt about this but he had a lot of injuries and not at the right moment, you know," he told Joy Sports.



"Imagine even before the AFCON, he was injured. So, he could not be picked even to the team.



“And when I spoke with him, he said I understand if you will not pick me. So, when you play in Chelsea you need to be also fit physically as much as you can always.



"He had long-term injuries and I think this is what stopped him to be in Chelsea. Of course, it was not his quality, it was not his personality. That was perfect.”