Not every ex-player can become a good coach - Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has disclosed that having a successful playing career is no guarantee of success in the dugout.



According to the former Chelsea star who acquired his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses in February 2023, there is a misconception that ex-footballers become better coaches.



The 40-year-old explained that there are ex-players who never became accomplished coaches hence his decision to take his time to get more experience before taking any major role.



“People think that because you’ve been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it’s totally different. That’s why I have managed to take my time and take it day by day.



Essien received an invitation from FC Nordsjaelland owner Tom Vernon to join the team’s backroom staff after retiring in 2020. At Nordsjaelland, Essien began his coaching career.



Essien believes with time more African stars will venture into coaching after retiring from the sport to share their experience with the next generation.



“I think it’s just a matter of time before you start seeing our generation of footballers becoming top-level coaches [in Europe],” Michael Essien told DW.



“If you are smart enough and you have a passion for the game and still want to do something in and around the sport, the opportunities will come," he added.



