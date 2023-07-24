Northern Zone: Fosu Royal Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy secure Women’s Premier League promotion

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Fosu Royal Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy have secured promotion to the Women's Premier League after victories in matchday four of the playoffs.



In a thrilling encounter, Brong Ahafo Regional Champions Fosu Royal Ladies emerged victorious with a 3-2 win against FC Savannah Ladies.



Patricia Adjei was the standout player for the Techiman based club, opening the scoring in the 29th minute and later securing her brace in the 62nd minute.



FC Savannah showed determination and equalized through a spectacular free-kick from Sakina Hanan just four minutes after Fosu Royal Ladies' opening goal.



The excitement continued in injury time when FC Savannah scored a sensational volley to level the match once again.



However, the late drama belonged to Fosu Royal Ladies, with Eunice Pokuaa's 93rd-minute strike securing the crucial victory and propelling her team to the top of the Northern Zone table with 12 points.



Meanwhile, Kumasi Sports Academy dominated their match against Real Crusaders, securing a commanding 6-2 victory.



The one-sided affair saw impressive performances from several players, with Gertrude Amoafo scoring a brace and Afia Nyarko, Bernice Aboagyewaa, and Constance Korsah also making their mark on the score sheet.



Although Vera Yeboah managed to find the net for Real Crusaders in the 13th minute, Kumasi Sports Academy's response was swift, with Pearl Asantewaa leveling the score just three minutes later.



Despite Rafiatu Tijani's late consolation goal for Real Crusaders, it was not enough to stop Kumasi Sports Academy from securing the much-coveted victory and second place in the league table with 12 points.



Fosu Royal Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy will be competing in the 2023/24 Women’s Premier League in the Northern Zone.