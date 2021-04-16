Northern Region FA Chairman insists officiating in DOL has improved massively

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Despite the seeming general call for better officiating in the second round of the Division One League, Chairman of the Northern Region Football Association, Alhaji Abu Alhassan Mahamaudu has applauded match officials in the first round of the season.



To him, match officials have shown massive improvement from what he used to know and that clubs must have patient as the game keeps improving.



He added that, during his days as CEO of Guan United, refereeing in the Division One League was not as good as has been exhibited in the league so far.



He admitted, however, that there are pockets of bad calls and controversial decisions from some officials but generally the level of officiating has improved drastically.



“Refereeing has improved drastically and I mean what I am saying,” he said.



“I have been a CEO for a Division One club (Guan United) for several years and I can say for a fact that officiating has seriously improved.



“Referees make mistakes and sometimes their calls are very controversial.but even that, they are being punished for some of the unpardonable mistakes they are making and decisions are quick.



“Let’s just accept that clubs are performing well and their performances are good which is why the competition in Zone 1 is tougher this season.



“Yes, I agree that there are pockets of controversies that come up after games but officiating has honestly improved this time,” he added.



Alhaji Abu, popularly known as Rhyzo was addressing clubs in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions during the Review Tour of the Ghana FA President of Zone 1 of the Division One League.