Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Northern RFA empathises with Nsuatreman victims

Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, Alhaji Mahamudu Hassan Abu(L)

Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, Alhaji Mahamudu Hassan Abu ‘Rhyzo’ on Monday, February 8, 2021, visited the victims of the Nsuatre fan attacks.



This follows an assault on players and management members of Real Tamale United in Nsuatre on Sunday after their Matchday 6 Division One Zone One game against Nsuatreman FC played at the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsuatre in the Bono Region.



The Executive Council took an immediate decision to ban the venue indefinitely.



“Today, I am here with my Vice-Chairman and other Executives to empathize with you (players, management) and the supporters of the club," Alhaji Hassan said.



“We extend warm greetings from the GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku and the Executive Council to you."



“We would like to assure management, supporters, and the playing body that the GFA is committed to investigating the attack and will exact the appropriate punishment to the perpetrators.” Chairman Rhyzzo added.



Alhaji Mahamadu Hassan and his Executives also made a cash donation to the team to take care of the injured persons and impressed upon the supporters not to engage in any retaliatory behaviour.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA is expected to sit on the case on Thursday, February 11, 2020.