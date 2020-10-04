Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Northern Ladies FC acquire new bus with cash from FIFA coronavirus relief fund

Northern Ladies Football Club (FC), has used part of the money they got from the FIFA Coronavirus Relief Funds to purchase a new bus.



As part of efforts by the world football governing body to help clubs in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, they have extended financial help to member associations.



For the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the body got some 1 million dollars plus $500,000 specifically for women’s football.



Having received their share of the funds, Ghana Women’s Premier League club Northern Ladies FC has acquired a new bus.



The 30-seater capacity will be used by the top-flight club when the new football season commences.



According to checks, the club has also used part of the funds for other projects to support the development and the farewell of their players.

