NorthEast United's Lalengmawia proud to have shared a dressing room with Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan jubilating with his NorthEast United teammates

NorthEast United FC midfielder, Lalengmawia is delighted to have shared the same dressing room with African and Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.



Lalengmawia, 19, spent some time with the Ghanaian superstar when he joined the India Super League side last year.



The young midfielder was enthralled by the character and persona of the former Sunderland hitman.



He believes that training with the Ghanaian superstar, who led the African nation in the 2010 World Cup, was the best thing to happen to him after joining NorthEast.



"It was great to play with Gyan. Not only he is one of the best strikers but he is a great teacher as well."



"He helped me with my positioning and decision making. His work ethic is so exemplary. His finishing techniques in training used to amuse me. He is a great, great player," said the Mizo midfielder.



Asamoah Gyan is now a free agent after ending his stay with the Indian side.

