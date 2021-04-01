Nordsjaelland winger Isaac Atanga seals big move to MLS side Cincinnati

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga has secured a big move to US side Cincinnati from Danish side Nordsjaelland.



The 20-year-old has joined the team on a three-year-deal and his wages are set to quadruple, making him one of the highest earning Ghanaians in the world. He has the option to extend for a further two years.



He was a spark for the fans this season and his performances convinced Cincinnati to take a chance on him.



“We have been working to add a winger that provides a different playing profile than the players that are currently on our roster,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said.



“Isaac is a player that attacks the opponent with pace and will create goal scoring opportunities by getting in behind the defense. We’re excited for Isaac to join our club and look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati.”



He will be added to Cincinnati's 2021 squad after he receives his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.