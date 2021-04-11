Nordsjaelland striker Kamaldeen Sulemana bags brace in Randers' win

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

In-form striker Kamaldeen Sulemana produced one of his best games to a pair of goals in Nordsjaelland's 4-3 win over Randers on the road.



The 19-year-old got his first in the 29th minute after being put through on goal by Magnus Kofod Andersen.



In the game, Nordsjaelland got the lead after Victor Jensen had put them in front as early as the ninth minute.



Just after the half-hour mark, Marvin Egho pulled one back for Randers.



Three minutes to half time, Sulemana found the back of the net against courtesy Tochi Chukwuani's assist.



He has now raked in seven league goals in 23 appearances.



After 64 minutes it was 3-2 when Vito Hammershoej-Mistrati scored again for Randers but a 71st-minute strike from Jansen killed off their fightback.