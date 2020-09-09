Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Nordsjælland sports director explains why the club appointed Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

FC Nordsjælland sports director, Jan Laursen has explained why the Danish giants appointed Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien as part of their coaching staff ahead of the new season.



The Chelsea and Ghana legend’s appointment was confirmed today and is expected to start work on Friday September, 11.



His appointment comes after he spent some time studying the working environment around FC Nordsjælland’s first team and academies.



This was part of the process to attain his coaching badges.



“Michael left a very positive impression here during his visit and we continued the dialogue with him after he had left. We felt, he was excited by what he experienced here through our philosophy, the people he met at the club, and that our environment inspired him," he told the club's website.



Although Essien has not officially announced his retirement from football, it appears the 37-year-old has opened a new chapter in his career, which is coaching.

