Sports News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nordsjælland gives sought-after Mohammed Kudus time to decide on next club

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Nordsjælland has given Ghana international Mohammed Kudus time to make a decision on his next destination for next season.



In midweek, he was left out of the squad which got crushed 4-0 at Brondby and was also absent in Sunday's 0-0 home draw with Aalborg BK.



The 19-year-old has been linked with giants Liverpool and Manchester United after a superb season.



Tottenham Hotspur has joined the list of suitors along with Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, and Fenerbahçe.



Nordsjælland sporting director Jan Laursen expects clubs to table offers for the 12-goal striker.



"There have been rumours since he broke through, and we have to deal with that properly. Sometimes we have to give space for players to think about what is going to happen going forward," he told Bold.



"This winter there were clubs knocking, but then the whole world was put on hold with the corona crisis. Now we have started again, and then there will be a knock on the door again."



"It was on the cards [summer sale], when we extended Kudus’ contract, that we should see if he could take the next step after this season. When you play for Nordsjaelland, there is a lot of interest and a lot of focus."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.