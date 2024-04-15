Nora Hauptle present as Evelyn Badu scores debut goal for FC Fleury 91 Féminines in France

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Häuptle was in the stands on Sunday when striker Evelyn Badu scored her first goal for her new club FC Fleury 91 Féminines in France.



The Ghana women’s national team forward started for her team in their league match against Bordeaux women.



Evelyn Badu put on an excellent performance and also opened her goal-scoring account.



The Black Queens attacker after scoring worked hard to inspire her team to secure all three points at the end of a 3-0 victory.



After the game, Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle exchanged pleasantries with the forward and congratulated her on scoring her first goal for her new club.



The coach is in France as part of her scouting and monitoring of players ahead of 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.



