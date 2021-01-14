Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Nobody pays bribe to play for Black Stars – Kwabena Owusu

Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu has stated that contrary to popular opinion, nobody pays a bribe to earn a call up in the senior national soccer team.



Over the years, it has been alleged by some critics that call ups to the senior national soccer team is mostly contingent on one’s ability or the ability of the managers of the players to pay bribes to officials of the team.



However, in an interview with Zion Felix sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwabena Owusu underscores that call up to the Black Stars camp is always based on merit and not about one’s ability to pay a bribe.



“I would have never played for the Black Stars if that were to be the case. I was called into the team without paying anything. Those making such allegations must stop because if you know how to play you don’t pay to get into Black Stars and we don’t pay to be called,” Kwabena Owusu said.



He challenged persons making such accusations saying, “whoever says that is a liar, tell them I said it”.



Speaking of what it means to be a player for the national team, the 23-year-old said that the respect and prestige were enormous and that it could only be counted as a privilege to be in the camp of the Black Stars.



Kwabena Owusu currently plays professional football for Azerbaijani club Qaraba? FK as a forward.



