Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Nobody interfered with Papic’s work at Hearts of Oak - Sowah Odotei

An Executive Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has refuted claims that he and other members of the club interfered with Coach Kosta Papic’s job.



Coach Kosta Papic levelled allegations at some top hierarchies at the club as the reason why his team performed poorly in recent games. According to him, some of the board members went to the extent of deciding which player deserved to start a match.



The club’s former team manager, Saban Quaye, who also shared the same sentiments indicated that the former La Dadekotopong MP along with three other board members contributed to why the Serbian coach left the club.



However, in a sharp rebuttal to the allegations, Vincent Sowah Odotei stated that he was shocked at why people were levelling blames at his doorsteps despite being the one to have introduced the coach to the players on his first day at the job.



Vincent Sowah Odotei told the press, “I can assure you, I will be the last person to see Papic fail. Nobody has influenced him, not even a shrug.”



Contrary to the accusations levelled against them, Sowah Odotei said, “I got Doc. [Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe] and Togbe Afede involved and we pleaded with him to stay. Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe even told him to stay because he’s been an ambassador to Serbia and we will help him, but he said he doesn’t think the players will change.”



“He told us that he experienced a similar thing at Matrizburg FC and it’s after he had left that things changed,” Sowah Odotei added.



According to him, the board realized Papic was unhappy after a series of abysmal performance from the players. He also revealed that the club had finalized Papic’s contract before his resignation.



