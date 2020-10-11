Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nobody influences Black Stars player selection – C.K. Akonnor

C.K Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Head coach of Ghana’s male senior national team, Charles Akonnor, has debunked assertions that player selection in Black Stars is influenced by people from a higher authority.



The Black Stars suffered a 3-0 loss to a Malian side on Friday in a friendly game which was meant to be part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in November.



Following the abysmal performance and choice of selection of players for the two friendlies many have wondered if coach Akonnor was on top of his game.



In an interview with Asempa FM’s Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, the former Kotoko coach retorted the claims insisting he handed invitation to players based by his own discretion and discussions with the technical team.



Here is how the interview unfolded



Songo: Are you yourself? Are you the one who select your players with no influence?



Akonnor: Of course I’m the one in charge of everything, I do it in the way I believe with my technical management. We sit down and discuss everything, this morning we’ve reviewed the match, what went wrong and what we did well.



Songo: So nobody influences your selection?



Akonnor: Yeah



Songo: You call players yourself?



Akonnor: Yeah. But why this question?



Songo: What is going on in Ghana is what I’m asking you.



Akonnor: Okay



Songo: Some people believe you are not yourself, that you’re influenced on who to call.



Akonnor: No, people can recommend players to me, it doesn’t mean I should invite the player. Sometimes the complaints Ghanaians make are right but it doesn’t affect how I work. It doesn’t mean people take decisions for me.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.