Nobody in Abedi Pele's family can be like him - One Man Supporter tells Ghanaians to manage expectations

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter has entreated Ghanaians to lower their expectations for the sons of African football legend Abedi Pele.



He said Abedi Pele's sons - Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew cannot reach the height their father did.



One Man Supporter believes that in a football family, only one individual rises to reach the topmost level. The others may have good careers but would never match that.



"In every footballing family, it's always one person that outshines everyone. I stand to be corrected but it's always like that. It's one outstanding player then the rest are 'subs'. They can only try but they can be like Abedi. They cannot be like their father but they can try. Dede Ayew couldn't same as Jordan. No one can."



On man supporters, assertion comes in reaction to Abedi Pele address of the constant criticism of his sons.



Abedi said he faced the same situation during his playing days, adding that people would not attack his sons if they were not good.



"They have never got it wrong. What I can say is that they've never left me alone. When I was playing it was the same so there is nothing wrong with it. It is because they know you have and you can do it that is why they come at you. If you don't have it nobody will call your name."



Watch One Man Supporter's assertion via the video below from the 8th minutes







EE/EK