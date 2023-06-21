Nobody can transform the Black Stars into a better team – Thomas Duah

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Former Black Star player, Thomas Duah has stated that no one, including current expatriate coach Chris Hughton, has the ability to make the Black Stars a better team.



This comes after Ghana failed to beat Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday afternoon to secure AFCON 2023 qualification.



The former player believes that the system of inviting players to represent the country is under scrutiny as a result of Ghana’s current performance.



Thomas Duah responded to the question of whether Chris Hughton is building the Black Stars in the right direction:



“Nobody can build the Black Stars; anyone who claims otherwise is a liar. We’re only practising ‘trying your luck’ and nothing else. Listen, the system for inviting players is flawed, and it is causing our national teams to fail," he said.



“How do you build a team by bringing in different players for different games, and how do you find cohesion and understanding?” We don’t put together teams like that. Look, there are five or four Bayern Munich club players in the German national team, and there are more than five Barcelona players in the Spanish national team, so there is always telepathy.”



“Ours isn’t like that. The local players have been left out; gone are the days when the Black Stars insisted on only local players, and that was what won us the trophy,” he added.



Ghana has won four African Cup of Nations trophies in 23 appearances, winning in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1987.



Ghana will hope to make their 24th AFCON appearance in Ivory Coast by defeating the Central African Republic in September.