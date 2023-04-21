'No winning bonuses owed to 2009 U20 World Cup squad' - GFA President

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has disclosed that the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports do not owe Ghana's 2009 U20 World Cup winning squad any winning bonuses.



Kurt Okraku made this statement when he led a delegation of the GFA Foundation to visit the head coach of the team, Sellas Tetteh, on Thursday.



In a statement published on the GFA's website, it was stated that Kurt has provided clarification on the matter that has been in the news for a very long time now and began resurfacing when it was reported that Sellas Tetteh was not in good health.



"He [GFA President Kurt Okraku] took the opportunity to clarify recent news in the media to the effect that the GFA or the Ministry of Youth and Sports owes the coach some bonuses and salaries," the statement said.



The GFA Foundation donated an amount of Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHC50,000.00) to the former Sierra Leone boss, and Kurt Okraku said, “I am happy to see you in good health".