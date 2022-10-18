No, we never allowed him - Vincent Odotei on Samuel Boadu's inner perimeter access

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah Odotei has stated that the club did not give their recently sacked manager, Samual Boadu access to the players during the second leg of Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederations Cup playoffs against AS Real Bamako on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



Boadu, who was axed a few weeks ago showed up at the Accra Sports Stadium, had access to the inner perimeter and reportedly engaged some players ahead of the match.



Speaking with Joy News, Odotei criticised the actions of the former manager, adding that he had never witnessed such a situation before.



"No, we never allowed him. As to how he got there...it's the same old thing. I mean how some supporters led him and you claim that you love the club. Because that's going to disrupt the team and the players. The board takes no exception to what he did yesterday because it is never done anywhere. I mean, I've never seen anything of what Samuel Boadu did yesterday. Because we have very good terms with him despite the fact that we've parted ways. But what he did yesterday, the club will never take an exception to that. And I hope that he will not repeat that.



Hamza Obeng, who was present at the stadium and worked as Boadu's assistant at Hearts of Oak, explained what led to the former manager entering the inner perimeter.



"I would want to correct a wrong assertion. I was seated at the VVIP throughout the game with Boadu’s wife. Because it was creating a scene, he had to give in and join them on the field. I would want to place on record that, Boadu never went to the dressing room as being reported." He told PhobiaXtra.



Hearts of Oak won the game 1-0, failing to overturn their 3-0 defeat from the first leg. AS Bamako sailed through to the group stage winning 3-1 on aggregate.





