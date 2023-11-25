No special plan to stop Percy Tau, focused on comprehensive approach against Al Ahly - Medeama coach

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC head coach Evans Adotey has revealed that his team will not employ any specific tactics to neutralise the threat posed by Al Ahly's star player Percy Tau during their CAF Champions League encounter on Saturday.



Instead, Adotey plans to focus on a comprehensive approach that nullifies Al Ahly's offensive threats.



Adotey acknowledged that Tau has been in excellent form, having scored four goals in five games, but he believes that focusing solely on stopping him would leave other players open to exploitation.



"I have to be cautious tomorrow because Al Ahly will come all out in an attacking fashion," he said. "It's also my responsibility as a coach to ensure a strategy is mapped to deny them or to prevent them from scoring."



The Medeama coach emphasized the importance of finding a balance between defence and offence. "I am not coming to play defence," he stressed. "We're combining the two - defending to attack and attacking to defend."



Medeama reached this stage of the competition after defeating Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinea's Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.



The match against Al Ahly represents the biggest fixture in the club's history, and they hope to pull off an upset against the most successful African club, who have won the continental title a record 10 times.



Despite the daunting task ahead, Medeama remain confident in their abilities and are determined to