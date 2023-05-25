No regrets appointing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach - GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has defended the decision to appoint Otto Addo as the coach of the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup.
Despite the team's disappointing performance in the tournament, Prosper Addo highlighted Otto Addo's earlier contributions in helping Ghana qualify for the World Cup.
Prosper Addo justified the decision to appoint Otto Addo, emphasizing that it was his strategic understanding that pushed Ghana to overcome Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup.
"He is the same coach who guided us to the World Cup," Prosper Addo stated.
Otto Addo led Ghana to win one game but the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stages. Despite the shortcomings, Prosper Addo believes that Otto Addo fulfilled his responsibilities as Black Stars coach.
“Coaching a national team is different from a club team and Mourinho has even explained this in an interview. You have your players with you all the time as a club team coach but it is not so with the national team.
“As a national team coach you do your job in between the international windows and no one can convince me Otto Addo didn’t do it. I don’t get the term that Otto Addo was a part-time coach,” he told Asempa FM.
Following Otto Addo's departure, Chris Hughton, who previously served as the team's Technical Advisor, was appointed as the new coach in March.
He has already taken charge of two matches in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.
JNA/BB