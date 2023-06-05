No player has sacrificed more for Black Stars than me – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan says no player sacrificed more the Black Stars than him.



According to the former Black Stars skipper, during his bad moments with regards to his fitness and other complications, he still turned up to play the team.



He reacted to the concerns raised by most Ghanaians that the current players in the national team do not give their best when playing for the senior national team.



“I will always say that there is no player in Ghana football who has sacrificed like I have done. In the history of the Black Stars. Everybody knows in their heart, those at the GFA and everyone. When you talk about sacrifices, I know what I’m talking about because I had the team in my heart. Whenever I’m with the national team, I have to do everything to make sure I contribute. Those who were with me can attest that there were games I was not fit to play but I had to risk my life. During 2015 AFCON, against the USA I was down with Malaria but the doctor said I should play and I had to just play”, he told Asempa FM.



Quizzed if there has been any form of regret for all the sacrifices made, Gyan said “There have been some betrayals but I took it as a way of giving back to my country. You have to make this world a better place for me and you, so for me when I do offer help, I don’t think of what happens next but sometimes people create forms of regrets but you have to move on with your life”, he added.



Asamoah Gyan last played for the Black Stars in 2019, having made his debut in 2003 at age 17 against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in a 2006 World Cup qualifier.



Gyan, 37 went to feature in seven AFCONs and three FIFA World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, making him the African top scorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.



He remains Ghana’s top scorer at the national level with 51 goals after spending 16 years with the Black Stars of Ghana.



However, Gyan will kick start the third edition of Baby Jet U-16 football championship on Tuesday, June 6 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.





