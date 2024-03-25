No player from my generation is fit enough - What John Paintsil once said about Ghana coaching job

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the controversial appointment of John Paintsil as assistant coach of the Black Stars, a video has popped up of how he ruled himself and players of his generation out of the job.



Paintsil, in the interview, which has gone viral since his appointment stated that if there’s an opportunity to appoint any coach, then it must go to an ex-player from a generation older than his.



He suggested that these ex-players began their coaching careers before some of his peers made the same decisions.



"People think we have experience because we have played at the highest level. I believe my generation, in particular, if we start from the U-17 and U-20 levels, then I will say yes," he expressed to Manuel TV Sports.



He highlighted senior players like Tony Baffoe, CK Akonnor, and Michael Osei as better-suited candidates for coaching the Black Stars due to their extensive careers and coaching backgrounds.



Regarding his suitability for the role, Paintsil stated, "I won't even accept it. If you ask me to go and coach the Black Stars, I will say no. I have to start from the U-20 level so that I grow with the boys and they will know me and understand me and the respect will be there,” Painstil said.



When asked about Otto Addo's coaching credentials, Paintsil said, “Otto Addo was my senior, when he started playing I was not there, so if you’re giving Black Stars to those people that I have mentioned it will be better.”





Throwback Video: My generation cannot handle Blackstars because we lack experience - John Painstil (Current assistant coach of the Blackstars)



????: (Manuel TV) pic.twitter.com/d0Lp7xRYCF — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) March 21, 2024

JNA/EK