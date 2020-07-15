Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

No one guided Odartey Lamptey in his career - Ali Jarra

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Ali Jarra, believes Odartey Lamptey's career paved the way for young players to play in Europe but had on one to guide him.



Odartey Lamptey played a vital role in Ghana winning the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 1991.



He was named the best player of the tournament.



Odartey played for the likes of Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa but failed to make an impact.



He was then forced to move to China.



But his former teammate, Ali Jarra, believes discrimination played a role in stifling Odartey’s career adding that no one guided him.



“We were into sports and nothing else, nobody taught us what to do, when to do it and where to do it, so we were just doing what we had to do," the former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper told Citi TV.



“Odartey was the father of Juveniles because he was the first person to travel and pave way for the younger generation.



“By then it was only Abedi and Tony, Ali Ibrahim and Prince Polley who had traveled and played outside.



“Nobody guided him, Jarra continued.



“Looking at the top European stars that were around during that period, would a coach allow him to be his best?



“Racism has always been around, it is in recent times that it has become very popular,” he concluded.



Jarra became a hero in 1993 when he helped the Ghana U-17 team to the finals of the FIFA U-17 world cup where they lost to Nigeria.

