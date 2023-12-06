No one can force Hearts of Oak board to resign - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe tells fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, has disclosed that the current board will not step down amidst criticism of the team’s poor performance.



According to the veteran football administrator, no one can force them to resign from their post except the club's shareholders.



Dr Tamakloe noted that fans who want to sack the board members should be ready to become the majority shareholders of the club.



“No one can force the present board to leave the scene,” declared Dr. Tamakloe. “If you feel you want to run the club, go and buy shares and buy more shares than the present leadership, and then you can form your own board. It is as simple as that.”



“The club at the moment is in the hands of a person who has been able to buy more shares,” he explained. “I have myself told supporters if they claim they have a support of 18 million, they have to buy at least 1 cedi each and maybe they can be able to oust the present leader,” he explained.



“Chelsea will not sit down and have someone come from Russia to come and fund Chelsea. So are the other clubs who are being funded by the Arabian countries,” he said.



