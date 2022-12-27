No need to sell Mohammed Kudus - Ex-Ajax coach urges club to keep wonderkid

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Ajax manager, Aad de Mos has urged the club to do everything within their power to keep Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.



The Black Stars midfielder has been linked to Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and other European clubs in January following his impressive outings at the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



However, the Dutch trainer is not in support of the sale of the 22-year-old kingpin.



"I would not sell Kudus. It will only increase in value if he gets the chance to play matches in a row at Ajax. If you don't have the confidence of a coach, it's very annoying for a player," de Mos told Soccernews.nl.



“He got the confidence in Ghana and then he is one of the most striking players of the World Cup,” De Mos adds. He has already shown it at Ajax in matches against Liverpool and Rangers. Then he is always there and shows his best side."



He added, "I think there is one position where he can work well. That is the position he also played in Ghana. This boy wants to work, move and get into the box with the ball. That's a nice thing, but he shouldn't be the victim of tactical experiments. It is now, as a false number 9. That boy does it, but he is not really. My advice is to set him up at 10 and leave Brobbey at 9. You get two good players in return."



Mohammed Kudus scored twice and assisted once at the Mundial.