Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

No need to resume football now - JE Sarpong tells govt

Veteran Coach , J E Sarpong

Veteran trainer, J.E. Sarpong, has called on the government not to rush in lifting the ban on local football.



The 2019/20 football season has been called off due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, it is important for the government to put stringent measures in place before giving the green light for football activities to return.



“I am certain that the government is in constant consultation with the FA to plan towards the return of football activities in Ghana, hence the need for all stakeholders to strictly abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols to speed up the process of normalising football activities in Ghana,” Coach Sarpong noted during an interview with Graphic Sports Online.



“Honestly, I don’t think it is advisable to play football in this country now in the midst of the pandemic.”



“The government has reiterated its stand on this issue. Even for the easing of the restrictions, football was not added. Football activities will return, but stringent measures need to be put in place as we see in the European leagues,” the former Great Olympics coach observed.



He continued, “Returning football activities in Ghana also implies that club administrators and players should be prepared to play in empty stadiums as is happening in Europe.



“Playing behind closed doors will be the ideal thing for now. Although it will be unpleasant and not motivating enough for players, it has to be observed as part of the safety protocols,” he insisted.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.