No local player in CK Akonnor's latest Black Stars squad

Ghanaian based footballers are feeling the impact of the nearly six-month absence of the game as none of them was included in the latest Black Stars squad.



In CK Akonnor’s squad for the match against Mali next month, no player in the Ghana Premier League made the cut.



The squad had the usual suspects of Andre Ayew, Jordan, Stephen Ofori, Thomas Partey and Kassim Nuhu.



Kamal Deen, Benson Anang, Alexander Djiku are three of the new faces in the team.



Unlike his second call up, Akonnor first squad which was announced in March had as many as four local players.



Hearts of Oak goalie Richard Attah was among the goalkeepers while Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana was named among the forwards.



In defense, Ashanti Gold defender Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohammed were also invited.



The team was scheduled to play Sierra Leone but the game was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The local players will be hoping to make the cut in Akonnor’s next selection with the Ghana Premier League set to resume in November.



After a no-show since mid-March, the league is set for a return on the weekend of November 13 to November 15.



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has assured that the new season will be one of the best in the history of Ghana football.

