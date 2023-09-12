No injury concerns as Medeama take on Horoya in CAF Champions League final eliminator

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has no injury troubles ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League final eliminator against Horoya AC.



The Yellow and Mauves will play host to the Guinean giants at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the second round of the Champions League qualification before the reverse fixture a week later.



The Ghanaian outfit edged out Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first round to set up Horoya AC tie.



There has not been news of injuries to any of the players in camp as they prepare for the much-anticipated encounter this weekend.



This come as a huge boost for the Yellow and Mauve who aims to make the group stage of the CAF elite competition this season.



Evans Adotey will be able to field his best squad when they take on Horoya AC due to their injury-free squad.



Jonathan Sowah who is currently with the Black Stars will join his teammates to continue preparation for the high profile clash after the Liberia clash on Tuesday.



Horoya AC have been regular in the Africa inter-club competition in recent time having reached the group stage of both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.



They come into the game with a lot of experience but the reigning Ghana Premier League winner cannot be underrated in this epic clash.



Medeama are competing in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history but the club is not new to the Africa inter-club competition, having made the group stage of the Confederations Cup.



The Tarkwa-based club are drawing inspiration from recent setbacks from Ghanaian clubs in Africa to make a huge impact this time around.



Both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak failed to make the group in both Champions League and Confederations Cup last term but Medeama aims to change the narrative.



Medeama will travel to Guinea a week later for the second-leg of the clash.