No injuries, more glories: Asamoah Gyan opens up about his best year in football

Sports News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has opened up about the best year in his footballing career that has spanned over two decades.



Asamoah Gyan who made his professional debut for Liberty Professionals in 2003 and enjoyed active football till the end of the 2020/2021 season has named 2010 as his best year in his career.



According to him, 2010 was his best year not only because of the World Cup but it was the only year that he played the entire season without any injury in his career.



"I will say 2010 was the best year in my career and it is not only because I excelled in the World Cup with Ghana. 2010 was also the only year in my career that I was never injured."



He added that everything that he touched in 2010 turned into gold and it even paved way for him in the music industry.



"Everything worked for me in that year and even when I decided to venture into music, my first song was a big hit but the World Cup is a big factor."



Asamoah Gyan scored three goals in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa which made him secure a move for a record fee to join English Premier League side, Sunderland.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below











