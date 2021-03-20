No financial benefit in Uzbekistan-Ghana friendly - Ghana FA Spokesperson

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says the upcoming international friendly with Uzbekistan does not come with any huge financial benefit.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a 20-man squad for the friendly against the Asian country which comes off on Thursday 25 March.



Uzbekistan FA had requested to play with the main Black Stars but the team will be engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on the same day.



Thus the Black Stars B team made for the home-based players will represent the country.



With international friendly matches coming with financial commitments and benefits, Henry Asante Twum says the Ghana FA is not getting enough benefits since Team B will be representing.



“Honestly speaking the request was for team A, that's where you have the power to negotiate how much you want. Once you are not presenting your team A, your bargaining chip drops so we agreed they take care of all the cost(everything)and also produce the game for Ghanaians back home to watch. It's not financially rewarding”, he told Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM.



“Uzbekistan requested for the main Black Stars but we told them it was not possible so we had to give them the black Stars B.Once you are not presenting team A, your bargain chip drops”.



The team will depart Accra on Monday, March 22, play the game on Thursday, March 24 and return on Friday, March 26, 2021.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana FC), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), William Essu (Vision FC)



Defenders: Christopher Nakai Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yiadom Konadu (WAFA), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Samuel Ashie (Great Olympics)



Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Moro Salifu (Bechem United), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Agyenim Boateng (Dreams FC)



Strikers: Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United).



