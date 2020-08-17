Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Class FM

No deal reached to terminate players contract - Ashgold PRO

Ashanti Gold players

The Public Relations Officer of Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Daniel Bio, has debunked rumours that the miners have parted ways with five of their players.



There are reports suggesting that Ashgold had terminated the contracts of Atta Kusi, Benedict Wobenu, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Isaac Quansah as well as Emmanuel Osei Barfuor.



However, Daniel Bio told Class FM in an interview that the claims are unfounded.



“We’ve not reached any agreement to lay them off or terminate their contracts. We have a laid-down procedure in trading players”, he said.



He added that the Ashgold have not made any statement or any publication on its social media platforms about the transfer of any player whatsoever.



Therefore, he noted, the fans should not be alarmed by these false media reports.



Ashanti Gold were sixth on the league table after 15 matches before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.