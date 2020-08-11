Boxing News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: GNA

No budget allocation for amateur boxing for three years now - GABF president

The president of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF), George Lamptey has shockingly revealed that the government has failed to pay their budget for the last three years.



According to him, government's failure to pay their budget had made it difficult for them to execute developmental programmes across the country.



Mr Lamptey said, they have had to rely on individual pockets to fund some of the very important programmes of the Federation in the last few years and that was not enough to support the growth of the sport.



"Government does not pay our budget. Since I assumed office as the President of the Federation, we have never received any stipends from the government but we normally present our budget," he revealed on Sportsworld on TV Africa with Dennis Osei Gyamfi.



"It's getting to three years and government has not given us anything and our budget for year is 10,000 cedis."



He noted that, the only time government tries to support is when they are going for international competitions but even with that, comes in with a limited support.



"Even going to Senegal (for Olympics qualifiers), out of 12 contingent they gave us tickets for 5 so we had to fall on individuals for help.



He said there were a lot of good boxers in the country but without investment the country cannot go far in international competitions.





