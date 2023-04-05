No automatic spot for Samuel Takyi in Black Bombers – Coach Ofori Asare

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Head coach of Ghana's national amateur boxing team, Kwasi Ofori Asare has made it clear that neither Samuel Takyi nor any boxer will be given an automatic spot in the team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Coach Ofori Asare disclosed that any boxer wishing to compete in the Games must secure their spot on the team through the National Individual Championships.



He stressed that all fighters would be given equal opportunities to earn their slots.



“You cannot say that you are just going to allow a particular boxer to get a slot in the team without offering all boxers the opportunity to earn their place.



“I am open to giving every deserving fighter the chance to prove himself by beating an opponent and not just getting a walkover,” Coach Asare told Graphic Sports.



His comments come after Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi's expressed his desire to represent Team Ghana at Paris 2024 despite turning pro last year.



Takyi is confident about setting another record at the Olympic Games.



