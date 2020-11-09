Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No amount will be enough - GFA General Secretary reacts to 2020/21 GPL prize money

GFA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo has reacted to the controversies that have evolved following the association’s announcement of GH¢250,000 as the prize money for the winner of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The GFA President Kurt Okraku at the launch of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League announced that the winner will take home GH¢250,000, 40 gold medals, and GH¢ 10,000 worth of groceries from their partners, Melcom Ghana.



The second-placed team will also be given GH¢150,000, 40 silver medals, and groceries from Melcom Ghana while the third-placed team will take home GH¢80,000 and 40 bronze medals.



Though the GFA has increased the prize money of GH¢180,000 which was given to Aduana Stars as champions in 2017, several media commentaries suggested that the “broke” association that has increased the remunerations of the President by one hundred percent should have increased the prize money for the league winner to at least 50 percent.



Reacting to this, Prosper Harrison Addo stated that they (the GFA) are aware that the GH¢250,000 prize money can not cater entirely for the expenses of the club who will win the ultimate.



"Indeed, if even there is no prize money, there is a trophy and ticket to Africa at stake. No amount will be enough, take it from me. The prize money of the league is not to take care of everything, nobody is saying it can cater to that."



"You look at economic parity and our prize money is bigger and also lower than other football leagues."



"We go into this comparison of comparing the Ghana Premier League with South Africa. We cannot go and compare everything with every country. The cost is to improve all the clubs. This year this is the prize money we are giving," he said as reported by 3FM.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.