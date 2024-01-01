No Thomas Partey as Chris Hughton announces Ghana's 27-man squad for AFCON 2023

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has announced Ghana's final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast.



At a press conference held at the Alisa Hotel, Chris Hughton disclosed the names of the players selected and answered questions from the media.



The squad had usual faces like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey among others.



The notable absentees in the list include Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The squad also has three local players with Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey and Medeama duo, Hamid Abdul Fatawu and Jonathan Sowah making the cut.



Check the full list below



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders



Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey

Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah



Strikers



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah



