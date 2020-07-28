Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: 3 News

No ‘Partey' for Arsenal?

Thomas Partey plays for Atletico Madrid

The Thomas Partey-Arsenal deal may take a while to happen, according to Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano.



In a tweet, he said Atletico Madrid are not willing to accept the deal because Arsenal were ready to offer €25M plus one player while the La Liga club wants the Gunners to pay the release clause fee of €50M.



Thomas Partey has been on Arsenal’s shopping list for a while now, being instrumental for the Los Rojiblancos in the just ended La Liga season.



The 27-year-old still has 3 more years on his Atletico Madrid contract.

