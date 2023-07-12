No NPP or NDC is resolving our football issues - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has called on members of the football fraternity to stay united and avoid dividing the country’s football governing body.



Okraku made these remarks during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi on Monday, July 10 at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



According to him, tagging individuals with certain political affiliations will not be the key to solving Ghana’s football decline.



“The solution to our football problems is not to defame people. The solution to our football problems is to show respect to club owners because we deserve the truth,” he said.



“The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents to mislead the public…The solution to our football problems is not about NDC and NPP because football goes beyond political affiliations.”



He added that people interested in the development of the game should stick to football and not any other thing.



“If you are interested in football, speak football because our people here know what is football,” he continued.



“Our club owners and CEOs know what football is about and I know [that] you what your needs are. You deserve respect. You do not deserve lies.”



Okraku also confirmed the GFA are set to launch the Ghana Football DNA on Wednesday, July 12.



However, Kurt Okraku also confirmed that he will seek re-election in October as GFA president.