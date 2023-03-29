No Mohammed Kudus for Under-23 AFCON - Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s U-23 national team, the Black Meteors, have booked their place in this year’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Morocco.



However, it has been revealed by head coach Ibrahim Tanko that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus will not be able to play in the tournament.



Tanko stated that although Kudus cannot be part of the squad, they will look to strengthen their team by inviting good and quality players to come and help them.



"I think kudus cannot play in U-23 AFCON but we are looking at inviting good and quality players to come and help us," he said after the game.



“If only it's a FIFA date. I think it's the end of the season so we will have more of them."



The Black Meteors sealed their qualification after beating Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon, giving Ghana a 2-1 aggregate win at the end of the two legs in the final qualification round.



Ghana started the game on the front foot, piling pressure on the opponent, and scored in the 12th minute through an impressive team play.



Winger Ernest Nuamah did great work on the left flank before lifting a lobbed cross into the far post. With the goal gaping, talented youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored with a powerful header that beat the Algeria goalkeeper and rushing defenders.



Ghana the Black Stars held on to pick the win after failing to convert some decent chances that came their way.